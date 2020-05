14 Movies That Feel Like Summer & Where To Stream Them

Looking to put yourself in a good summer mood without actually leaving the comforts of your own couch (or bed, or wherever you’re streaming something right now)? As the warmer months quickly approach and summer officially kicks off with Memorial Day , you might find yourself looking to escape into a story about the sun, sand, and scenic locations. There are plenty of summery movies to stream that will certainly make you feel like you're embarking on an exciting getaway — or reminiscing about summers growing up (no matter how awkward they might have been).