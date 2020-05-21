Enter the Labor of Love casting call, which a mentor forwarded to Katzmann. “This just seemed like my best chance to really meet someone to move forward with parenthood. I was on this path already where I was looking into pursuing that on my own,” she said. “But I had always hesitated a little bit to move forward with that because I really, really wanted to meet someone to have that experience with … It wasn’t so much that it was the show [that attracted me], it was, Oh my gosh, is this the way that this can happen for me? That I can get exactly what I want?”

