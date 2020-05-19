Violet Grey’s Memorial Day Sale Already Started — & The Savings Are Epic

Luxe beauty products are already major treat-yourself material — but, scoring them on sale? Well, not paying full price for something like a rich jar of La Mer cream just feels so much sweeter. And thanks to Violet Grey, an online purveyor of the most lavish beauty products and tools, that's exactly what's in store. Starting today, the curated shop is blessing us with a tiered beauty sale so good you won't want to save up and sit it out. Below, the scoop on everything you need to know in order to cart up the best deals on top-of-the-shelf goods.
When does the sale run?
Violet Grey's sale kicks off Tuesday, May 19 at 7 a.m. (PST) and will run through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25 until 11:59 p.m. (PST).
What brands are featured?
The sale is taking place site-wide with a shortlist of brands that are excluded from the promo — you'll still have to pay full price for Chanel, Vintner’s Daughter, May Lindstrom, Charlotte Tilbury, and Victoria Beckham Beauty. But, there are still plenty of cult brands like Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm eligible for the discount.
What is the discount?
The sale is a tiered discount — meaning that the more you spend, the more you save (aka what we tell ourselves to justify a cart full of pricey face cream). The sale goes as follows: Take $15 off orders of $100, $50 off $250, $100 off $500, and $250 off $1,000 for all you big spenders out there. The discount is automatically applied at the final step of checkout, no promo code needed.
Dropping a Ben Franklin on beauty products isn't an insignificant amount of money, but keep in mind that even one or two goods from your favorite luxury brand can help you easily hit that sale threshold. Take this as an opportunity to treat yourself to something you've been wishlisting for a while, or to score a just-because gift for a close friend or family member in need of a sweet surprise.
