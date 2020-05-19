Amidst The Pandemic, Claudia Li Is Ready To Make Her Own Fashion Rules

“Fashion has always been, you just keep going and don’t really take the time or a moment to breathe. Since March, it has felt that someone has pushed a pause button, and then, all of a sudden, it kind of stopped, and I really had to think and be like, Hey, what are we really doing here?” she said. “Before this, design-wise, I didn’t really overthink because decisions needed to be made. You just go with it. Nowadays, I really think about what is the reason that we’re doing this: Are we wasting fabric? Are we wasting resources? Do we really need another cocktail dress? Things like that, we didn’t really think about before because you have stores or like a retailer saying, ‘Can you make this? We love to see more of this.’ [Right now] I am not making things for the sake of making.”