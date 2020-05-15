The Fenty Beauty Sale Is Here — & Everything Is 25% Off

This is not a drill: Fenty Beauty just announced its Friends & Family Sale offering 25% off sitewide. That's 25% off every. single. product. Better have your money (as Rihanna herself more explicitly put it), because we're about to go all-in on this epic beauty haul.
Here's what you need to know: Beginning today, May 15, and lasting until Monday, May 18, you can score the sizzling discount on all items across the site excluding two (the CLF Killawatt Highlighter and makeup case which proceeds directly benefit Rihanna's nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation). The savings are exclusive to Fenty's site, and there's no promo code needed to see those add-to-cart savings.
In addition to the 25%-off discount, Fenty Beauty is also offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum. Whether you're looking to replace the bestselling foundation that creates filter-like skin on Zoom calls or you just want to test a tried-and-true liquid eyeliner, it's all eligible at enticingly low prices. (Psst, there's also a secret value-bundles section that allows you to maximize your savings even more.)
Ready to get your Rihanna-approved glam on? Shop our faves here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
