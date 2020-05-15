What this means is that we need several more seasons of The Great. There are years and years of comedic situations to contrive from this period in history. The coup that begins in the season 1 finale is likely to be unsuccessful, if the show plans on following the timeline. After Peter died, in real Russia, multiple men came forward claiming that Catherine had faked Peter’s death and pretended to be the former emperor themselves. Don’t you want to see Elle Fanning’s character deal with that?