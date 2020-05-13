What A Makeup Artist Wants You To Know About Her Industry’s Uncertain Future

Before, I would get asked to do content creation for beauty companies. I would have brands reach out and offer a fee for a post on my Instagram feed or a fee for story posts. So I've taken on a couple of those, but that hasn't equated to my usual income at all. It is nice to keep busy and to have an opportunity to make money, but you need to be conscious of doing things intentionally and not taking every single opportunity that comes your way. I’m conscious of staying somewhat on brand and making sure I’m paying attention to what is and isn’t appropriate to market right now.