COVID-19 Has Created A Domestic Violence Problem — Here’s How You Can Help Right Now

Home isn’t safe for everyone. 🏡⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join us in the #WhenHomeIsntSafe initiative and stand with domestic violence survivors this week and always. Phase 4 #coronavirus relief MUST include domestic violence protections. Check out our story for how you can participate. 💜