Everlane’s Major Choose What You Pay Sale Is Back

Is it just us, or has perusing what feels like the endless cyber sales these past few weeks turned into a new form of exercise for our fingertips? Each day, emails come hurling into our inboxes with information of the major savings that await at only a few clicks away — and it's kind of fun to virtually window shop. As we speak, there are 34 very solid designer deals vying for our attention. But before we make our way through that list, we're kicking off the day in our retail happy place: the Everlane Choose What You Pay Sale.
While the destination for sleek, sustainable staples has been doling out deals like Halloween candy since late March, Everlane's latest promotion just might be its sweetest one yet. They've done it before and, lucky for us, now they're doing it again, leaving it to the shoppers to choose how much they'd like to pay for a wide selection of tops, sweaters, pants, and more. These are the designs that the retailer has overproduced, so in order to clear out stock and make way for newness (like the brand's recent stay-at-home-friendly soft jean launch), Everlane is offering up some of its stock for up to 60% off. In the spirit of transparency, each discount has been broken down so you know exactly what costs your selected price is covering, from basic production and fulfillment to office overhead and future product development. However much you decide to spend, there are discounts to be had on covetable classics like Everlane's box-cut tees, its Meghan Markle-approved jumpsuits — even its too-soft-to-be-true cashmere sweaters.
So if you're up for it, go forth, shop, and save on your own terms. We've rounded up our top picks of marked down apparel to get you started.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.