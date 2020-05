Everlane’s Major Choose What You Pay Sale Is Back

While the destination for sleek, sustainable staples has been doling out deals like Halloween candy since late March, Everlane's latest promotion just might be its sweetest one yet. They've done it before and, lucky for us, now they're doing it again, leaving it to the shoppers to choose how much they'd like to pay for a wide selection of tops, sweaters, pants, and more. These are the designs that the retailer has overproduced, so in order to clear out stock and make way for newness (like the brand's recent stay-at-home-friendly soft jean launch ), Everlane is offering up some of its stock for up to 60% off. In the spirit of transparency, each discount has been broken down so you know exactly what costs your selected price is covering, from basic production and fulfillment to office overhead and future product development. However much you decide to spend, there are discounts to be had on covetable classics like Everlane's box-cut tees, its Meghan Markle-approved jumpsuits — even its too-soft-to-be-true cashmere sweaters.