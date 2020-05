But that doesn't mean it will be business as usual. For the safety of customers, the Ulta experience will be very different from what it looked like pre-pandemic. For one, sampling is completely off the table (the display cases will be out, but no touching is allowed). Associates will be required to wear masks, and customers are strongly encouraged to as well. Staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the store throughout the day. Customers will be required to practice social distancing of at least six feet, which means there will be a limit on the number of people in the store at any given time. Finally, all transactions will be contact-less through phone or credit card. "Our teams have worked with government and health officials and other retail leaders to bring the best shopping experiences to our stores," says Dillon. You can read the rest of the retailer's Shop Safe Standards on its website.