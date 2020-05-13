Essie’s Summer Nail Polishes Are Bright, Chic, & Exactly What We Needed

Every once in awhile, there comes a nail polish launch that predicts the exact shades we want to wear, before we even realize we want to be wearing them. During these pre-summer days in quarantine, Essie's newest collection — six gorgeous shades inspired by the vibrant city of Marrakech, Morocco — is exactly that: refreshing and bright, with a hint of wanderlust to remind us of what's on the other side.
From bright turquoise and flaming orange to spice red and earthy sand, you'll want to snag the entire collection for yourself. But act fast if you want them for your next quarantine manicure: The Summer 2020 polishes are limited-edition, and five out of the six colors are already out of stock at major online retailers like Ulta Beauty.
