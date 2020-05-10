View this post on Instagram

happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine🤍🤍🤍🤍!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me . I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU