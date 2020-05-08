Meghan Markle’s Go-To Dress Is 50% Off At Nordstrom

We’ve learned every TikTok dance, box-dyed our hair pastel pink, and watched all 12 episodes of Normal People — twice. Next on our list of distractions: reminiscing about our favorite Meghan Markle looks from the last year.
There was the oh-so-casual beanie spotting in Canada post-Megxit, color-coordinated looks from Markle and Harry’s last trip to the U.K. to perform their final royal duties, and one cocoa-colored monochrome ensemble that we still can’t quite get out of our heads. But of all Markle's outfits, there’s one we’ve always had a soft spot for: the Club Monaco Demorah dress she wore to take then-four-month-old Archie on his first-ever royal outing.
Which is why we’re now excited to report that this dress (though in navy blue, rather than the white version worn by Markle) is, for a limited time only, 50% off as part of Nordstrom’s Better Together sale. Normally, the dress would cost you $289 to purchase. Now, you can get your hands on a Meghan Markle-favorite for under-$150.
Worn on the couple’s royal tour in South Africa last September, the floaty silk sundress features cap sleeves, a belted waist, and a knee-length hemline. With it, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and simple turquoise Jennifer Meyer earrings. Baby Archie matched in a blue onesie from H&M.
This dress from the Meghan Markle archives isn’t the only worthwhile piece from Nordstrom’s sale, which ends on Monday morning. Other standout discounts include pieces from Vince, Madewell, and Topshop — all of which have Markle’s royal stamp of approval. On top of the Better Together sale, Nordstrom also happens to be holding a clearance sale right now, with discounted items by covetable designers like Reformation, Jacquemus, Rodebjer, and Collina Strada.
