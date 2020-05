This is also Reade’s first on-camera appearance since Biden denied her allegations last Friday. “No, it is not true,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. “I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.” The former Vice President went on to say that women’s claims of assault should be taken seriously, adding , “But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is, the claims are false.” Biden’s campaign has not yet responded to Reade’s latest interview with Kelly.