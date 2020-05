Harry & Francesca Got Engaged Via Ring Pop On The Too Hot To Handle Reunion

Is this this first Zoom proposal to happen in quarantine? It's certainly the first one to happen thanks to Netflix. The cast of the streaming service's latest reality show, Too Hot To Handle , virtually reunited on Friday to catch fans up on everything that's gone down in the year since filming the horniest show about celibacy. Two couples made it out of the Too Hot To Handle retreat intact: Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago and Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul . While the latter ended up becoming just friends, Jowsey and Farago are still going strong — and are getting stronger. While they're quarantined apart in Los Angeles and Vancouver respectively, once borders reopen they plan on moving in together and shopping for rings. But before then, they have to get engaged, and what better way than over Zoom?