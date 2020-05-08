Harry & Francesca Got Engaged Via Ring Pop On The Too Hot To Handle Reunion

Is this this first Zoom proposal to happen in quarantine? It's certainly the first one to happen thanks to Netflix. The cast of the streaming service's latest reality show, Too Hot To Handle, virtually reunited on Friday to catch fans up on everything that's gone down in the year since filming the horniest show about celibacy. Two couples made it out of the Too Hot To Handle retreat intact: Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago and Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul. While the latter ended up becoming just friends, Jowsey and Farago are still going strong — and are getting stronger. While they're quarantined apart in Los Angeles and Vancouver respectively, once borders reopen they plan on moving in together and shopping for rings. But before then, they have to get engaged, and what better way than over Zoom?
"I should have rehearsed this," Jowsey said in the reunion as he got down on one knee, presenting Farago with a Ring Pop. "I just want to say you've absolutely changed my life. I love you so much and I can't wait to spend forever with you."
After he popped the questions — specifically, "Do you wanna do this thing? Do you want to get married?" — Farago took an absolutely tortuous amount of time to respond. In fact, they even cut away from the proposal to catch up with the other cast members before returning, but her answers wasn't surprising to either of them.
"Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes, of course," she replied to cheers from narrator Desiree Burch.
In addition to this engagement, Jowsey did confirm one thing: the pair was broken up for about eight months of the twelve between filming and now. During that time, the Daily Mail reports that he actually dated fellow cast member Madison Wyborny, who was also at the reunion. However, their rumored relationship was never addressed.
It's hard to say if a Ring Pop has as much binding significance as an actual ring, so we'll have to wait until quarantine is over to see if this couple makes the (literal) distance.
