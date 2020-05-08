Self-isolation has allowed us to reflect on many things we are grateful for — and indulging in a professional manicure is one of them. Sure, it's given us a chance to hone our painting skills at home, but when it comes to intricate designs or long lengths, we're calling in reinforcements. Enter: press-on nails.
While temporary talons may have looked obvious back in the day, modern press-ons come in a variety of masterful designs, styles, and shapes that could easily be mistaken for gels or acrylics — and using them is actually really simple. Prep your bare, groomed nails with a swipe of acetone or alcohol and you're ready to pop 'em on.
Most at-home kits come with an adhesive sticker already affixed to the back of the nail, while others include nail glue for a solid bond. A set can last up to one week, even through showering. Luckily, most kits come with backup nails, so if one does pop off, it can be easily replaced. Then, to remove, soak your fingers in warm water, massage around the nail with oil, and gently lift with an orange stick .
Shop our favorites, ahead.
