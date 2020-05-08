Most at-home kits come with an adhesive sticker already affixed to the back of the nail, while others include nail glue for a solid bond. A set can last up to one week, even through showering. Luckily, most kits come with backup nails, so if one does pop off, it can be easily replaced. Then, to remove, soak your fingers in warm water, massage around the nail with oil, and gently lift with an orange stick .