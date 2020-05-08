Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official recommendation in early April advising everyone to wear a cloth face-covering in public to slow the spread of coronavirus, retailers and businesses across the country have pivoted to manufacturing non-medical masks to meet an overwhelming spike in consumer demand. While Matthew McConaughey taught us all how to DIY our own out of a bandana, cult-cool fashion brands like Collina Strada began beautifying their designs for a more stylish take on the CDC's recommendation. And then, there are the companies that have got the kiddos covered (literally).
The more we get comfortable with the notion of universal mask-wearing, the more likely it is that we can prevent people who are asymptomatically infected from transmitting the disease unknowingly. According to the CDC's guidelines, this advised use of cloth face coverings in public applies to children over the age of 2 as long as they are capable of removing it without assistance. This means that while staying at home and adhering to social distancing measures is still the best way to protect your family from COVID-19, the best practice for kids outdoors is to have them wear a mask in situations where they can't always maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
While it may not be easy getting your child accustomed to this kind of accessory — as if getting them on board with all the hand-washing wasn't hard enough — companies like Disney and Maisonette are here to help by making kid-friendly sizes and designs that are available to shop online. Many companies are using fun and familiar prints (yes, there are Frozen masks out there for the Elsa-obsessed) that might even pique your child's curiosity. Ahead, we've created a guide of digital retailers currently selling well-made, washable options for your little ones. These tend to sell out quickly, so we'll continue updating this page to keep you informed about the best places to make your purchase.
This family-favorite brand has announced it is now offering affordable, readily available masks in 5-pack sets for both adults and kids ages 4 and above. Each 3-ply non-medical grade mask is made of 100% cotton poplin using sustainably sourced excess fabric — so expect to be surprised with an array of delightful prints and patterns. Packs are available for pre-order and are expected to ship by May 27. And, as part of this effort, Old Navy is also making a donation of 50,000 masks to its longtime partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
To pre-order a 5-pack of children's masks, click here.
While you won't find any medical-grade products available on Etsy, many of its crafty vendors have shifted to selling handmade masks that can serve as a comfortable barrier between your children and their surroundings. You'll find plenty of sizes and styles suitable for kids, too!
L.A.-based brand Sanctuary has launched its Essential Lifestyle Masks for consumers with a 5-pack option for kids scaled to fit ages 2-10. These are currently available on pre-order. At the same time, the company is using its resources and the profits of its lifestyle masks to produce over 5 million N95 masks to support the medical community (N95s are not for sale).
To order a 5-pack of children's masks, click here.
During these challenging times, Disney is drawing on the power of its timeless stories and beloved characters to address the growing need for family-friendly, reusable cloth face masks. Think Star Wars and Disney Princesses to get your children's attention. The company is also donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.
Children's clothing and lifestyle e-commerce site Maisonette has a range of reusable youth cloth masks from brands like Busy Bees and Paige Lauren. Sizes range from ages 2-14. Each brand will be donating part of the proceeds of your purchase to different COVID-19 relief efforts such as those organized by Feeding America and the FIGS Frontline Responders fund.
This popular sustainable bedding company is now producing GOTS® organic certified reusable face masks using two layers of 100% organic cotton canvas and two tie straps. They do not use elastic or plastic and are sold at cost, not for profit. You can order packs for adults and children which will be ready to ship in 10-15 business days.
To order a 4-pack of children's masks, click here.
Crafted from the same soft, antimicrobial-finished fabric as its signature medical scrubs, the protective masks by premium lifestyle company Jaanuu are, washable, reusable, and designed for durability. They are also reinforced with cotton lining and feature comfortable ear loops with options and sizes for the whole family. You can even place bulk orders if necessary.
Mindfully made clothing and accessories brand Abacaxi is producing reusable, double-layer fabric face masks out of 100% woven cotton. Buy a larger size for yourself and buy an XS or S for your child. These are made ethically in NYC using deadstock fabrics, and for every mask sold, Abacaxi is working with The Mask Fund to donate the amount needed to purchase one N95 mask for health care workers.
To pre-order a children's cotton face mask, click here.
You know you're in for some fun when making a purchase from a brand that refers to itself as "the place to shop for all things unicorn, diffuser, hand warmers, slippers, corgi, and more." Quirky L.A. lifestyle company Smoko now has a selection of face masks adorned with kooky prints in both adult and kid sizes that are guaranteed to make you giggle. The designs are flexible, washable, and reusable and have a pocket to insert your replaceable filter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
