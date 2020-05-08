You know you're in for some fun when making a purchase from a brand that refers to itself as "the place to shop for all things unicorn, diffuser, hand warmers, slippers, corgi, and more." Quirky L.A. lifestyle company Smoko now has a selection of face masks adorned with kooky prints in both adult and kid sizes that are guaranteed to make you giggle. The designs are flexible, washable, and reusable and have a pocket to insert your replaceable filter.