Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official recommendation in early April advising everyone to wear a cloth face-covering in public to slow the spread of coronavirus , retailers and businesses across the country have pivoted to manufacturing non-medical masks to meet an overwhelming spike in consumer demand. While Matthew McConaughey taught us all how to DIY our own out of a bandana, cult-cool fashion brands like Collina Strada began beautifying their designs for a more stylish take on the CDC's recommendation. And then, there are the companies that have got the kiddos covered (literally).The more we get comfortable with the notion of universal mask-wearing, the more likely it is that we can prevent people who are asymptomatically infected from transmitting the disease unknowingly. According to the CDC's guidelines , this advised use of cloth face coverings in public applies to children over the age of 2 as long as they are capable of removing it without assistance. This means that while staying at home and adhering to social distancing measures is still the best way to protect your family from COVID-19, the best practice for kids outdoors is to have them wear a mask in situations where they can't always maintain a 6-foot distance from others.