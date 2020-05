More than once, Trump has claimed his administration inherited “broken” or “obsolete” coronavirus testing from Obama, despite the fact that the virus was not infecting humans during Obama’s presidency. He has also lied on a number of occasions about coronavirus treatments, telling Americans a vaccine would be developed “relatively soon,” and even suggesting that people could treat the virus by injecting disinfectant . Medical experts, on the other hand, say a vaccine may not even be available until the end of next year. They also urge everyone to not inject cleaning products.