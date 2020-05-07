Reports and Facebook Live video show that Reed was engaged in a high speed chase with a police officer (he titled the video “High speed chase lol”), which he was streaming to nearly 4,000 viewers. The video shows that he pulled over the car, imploring his viewers to " come get my stupid ass. Please come get me!” He exits the car and takes off running, with the phone potentially tucked into his waistband — the video is shaky at this point. Someone yells at him to stop, there is the sound of a taser, and then over a dozen shots are fired as Reed shrieks and falls to the ground.