At first, Jen attempted to cover up the crime so she wouldn't have to go to jail and risk her children losing another parent. But when she learned that the police suspected that her son Charlie (Sam McCarthy) may have killed Steve, she decided to turn herself in to Perez. She showed up at Perez's house in the middle of the night to confess. Jen even drove out with Perez to where she'd buried Steve's body, but they weren't able to find it in the dense forest. For once in this series, Jen didn't lie about anything. She explained that her attack hadn't been in self-defense, that she'd just been angry. But she also mentioned the truth that she had asked Steve to leave, that he hadn't, and that she was fearful for her children. But then, Perez let her go.