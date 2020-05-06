Some things just can’t be made up — and the soundtrack to Trump's tour of a mask factory is apparently one of those things. On Tuesday, while visiting a Honeywell aerospace facility making N95 face masks in Phoenix, President Donald Trump walked through — maskless — to a sound that was perhaps slightly too-on-the-nose. During his tour, the factory blasted Guns ‘N Roses’ rendition of “Live and Let Die” over speakers.
“Live and Let Die,” written by Paul McCartney for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name, played while a Honeywell representative showed Trump some of the properties and materials used in the N95 masks which are largely reserved for frontline workers and medical professionals.
Background music for the tour reportedly also included some Trump rally staples including Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, though footage of the first song became the most prominent in online chatter. The video became a viral Twitter subject, not only because of the song but the attention it got from media, too. Shortly after the footage was released, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a video of Trump’s Honeywell tour saying he “could think of no better metaphor for this presidency.”
I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020
Criticism also came down for Trump's lack of proper PPE. Although Trump didn’t wear a mask at the mast factory, he was wearing goggles — although it's unclear how that helped mitigate the song volume. The Honeywell facility, which pivoted to making masks during the coronavirus outbreak, included signs throughout the space noting that masks are required, according to reporters present for the tour.
Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include wearing face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. While photos of the tour show workers wearing masks, CNN later relayed that Honeywell officials told the President’s aides that masks were optional.
With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to non-essential travel and large gatherings like campaign rallies, the Arizona visit marks one of the president’s few ventures outside the White House in the last two months. But, the ironically soundtracked facility tour came the same day that Vice President Mike Pence announced that the government was considering phasing out its coronavirus task force, who also came under fire for appearing in public without a mask (unfortunately there was no soundtrack to Pence's tour).
Pence was criticized for not wearing a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic’s headquarters in Minnesota on April 28. Later, he apologized during an appearance on Fox News. “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” said Pence. Both Trump and Pence reportedly get tested regularly. It's unclear if "Live And Let Die" is a song that they play for, um, motivation during those tests, tours, and visits, but it seems that this particular instance is going to be a memorable one.
