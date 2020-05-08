Kamala Harris Just Endorsed Jackie Gordon — Here’s What You Need To Know About Her

"There's a strong local base of grassroots support. People are excited! When I go through the community and talk to folks, they're excited that not only have I been on the Babylon Town Council for 13 years, but I'm going to represent them in Congress. I had a virtual meet-and-greet last week, and people were so excited they were meeting me; they said they had never met with King the entire time he was in office. As a councilwoman I'm always in the district, I'm always available and constituents have my phone number. You can't find out what the pulse of your district is if you don't meet with people. So I'm seeing young people, older people excited, different minority communities. The energy is really heightened."