I Just Became A Registered Nurse. Now What?

"I definitely feel anxious about it! But you hear a lot about the nurses and other healthcare professionals that are rallying around each other, and that makes me feel hopeful. While it is a stressful time, when everyone is going through the same thing, it mitigates the fear, in a way. Hearing stories about nurses who have gotten sick or even passed away from COVID-19 gives me anxiety, of course. But you sign up for this. I'm sure you never expect a pandemic... But from what I've been seeing, you just really have to try to be positive about it, to do the best that you can, and to try to be as safe as possible.