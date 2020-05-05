10 Change The Date Cards Perfect For Postponed Weddings

It's not very often that a global pandemic postpones a wedding, but these are, as they say, unprecedented times. And with these strange times comes a need for something we never thought would exist — change the date cards. A play on save the dates, these cards are meant to be sent to your guests who might have planned to attend your wedding this spring or summer. Maybe you're choosing to have an intimate, family-only wedding this year and a bigger party in the future, or maybe you're just pushing the whole extravaganza a few months. Either way, change the date cards make it easy (and beautiful!) to inform your guests. Plus, in times like these, a small note through traditional snail mail offers us a level of connection that we can't otherwise have.
Change the date cards are similar to save the dates in that they come in myriad styles, colors, and textures. From foil-pressed to Corona beer-themed (yes, really), there's a change the date card for every mood, wedding, and couple. Ahead, our favorites and where to find them.