I Make $70K A Year & Spent $2,340 On My Wellness Routine This Week

8:30 a.m. — I floss my teeth. This may seem like a small feat, but it’s been a years-long struggle to incorporate it into my routine. It’s gotten to the point where I have to lie to my dentist about it. (The shame!) Although I know it’s important, I never take the time for it because it’s just so easy to skip. I’m constantly cutting out self-care. I tend to prioritize spending time with friends because they bring me so much joy. As terrible as the pandemic has been, time in quarantine has forced me to carve out space for me to explore how I can bring joy to myself. Today, I’m trying to take a very small step by starting my day focusing on me (and my gums).