8 (Actually Useful) Gift Baskets For New Moms

Welcoming a newborn into your family is thrilling, scary, mind-blowing, exhausting, stressful, exhilarating... So, needless to say, new moms need all the TLC they can get, whether they're celebrating their first child or their fourth.
We're big fans of the gift basket as a way to deliver pamper-worthy products to someone who deserves them. But let's face it, sometimes baskets are heavy on the "filler" gifts (looking at you, potpourri satchels), and light on the good stuff.
Not so with these picks. We found the gift baskets that are packed with only awesome presents. They're each in a different style, too, so you can give the mom in your life a basket that feels like it was specifically picked out for her.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.