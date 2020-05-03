Story from Pop Culture

Cameron Diaz Just Punched Her Way Back Into Acting

Lydia Wang
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic.
Cameron Diaz is fighting her quarantine boredom — literally. Though Diaz announced she had retired from acting in 2018 after a four-year break from films, she recently expressed an interest in possibly getting back to work. Of course, that’s not possible right this second, but Diaz was able to join one project: stunt expert Zoë Bell’s Boss Bitch Fight Challenge.
The five-minute video features 39 superstar actresses including Diaz, Halle Berry, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Thandie Newton, Lucy Lawless, and more facing off in a continuous fight scene. After one actress kicks, punches, or slaps the screen, another has a few beats to recuperate before attacking the next. The video appears to be a direct response to another viral video from a few weeks ago, in which a group of stunt professionals take turns attacking one another in five-second clips.
Advertisement
Bell directed and produced the video. “Ladies, you are all my hero’s [sic],” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram

So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥. . . @camerondiaz @rosieperezbrooklyn @traciethoms @rosariodawson @dhlovelife @florencepugh @lillyaspellactress @julia_butters @halleberry @reallucylawless @scarlettjohanssonworld @drewbarrymore @danielaruah @margotrobbie @kaitlinoslon @itssophiadimartino @zoesaldana @thandienewton @juliettelewis#BossBitchFightChallenge #LockdownKnockdown #ZoeBell #ScarlettJohansson #MargotRobbie #CameronDiaz #LucyLawless #HalleBerry #JulietteLewis #FlorencePugh #RosarioDawson #RosiePerez #TracieThoms #ThandieNewton #ReneeEliseGoldberry #DrewBarrymore #DanielaRuah #ZoeSaldana #KaitlinOlson #SophiaDiMartino #JuliaButters #LillyAspell #StuntWomen #GirlsDoItBetter

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

On April 23, Diaz hinted that she might make a return to acting. “I’m never going to say never,” she told her friend Gucci Westman, a makeup artist, in an episode of Westman’s webseries. “I’m not a person who says never about anything.”
Diaz, who has gotten married and had her first child since she retired, opened up about her decision to leave the industry in a 2019 essay for InStyle. “I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing,” she wrote. “Whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”
Though Bell’s project didn’t necessarily look effortless, it definitely seemed like a lot of fun. Hollywood, take note: if Diaz decides to return to the big screen for real, she might be able to do her stunts.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series