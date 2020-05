Universal Standard Is Publishing A Chic Children’s Book On Inclusivity In Fashion

The book, which is available as a digital download on Universal Standard’s website , can also be pre-ordered now for $21 , and will ship at the end of June. Even better, if you order a hard copy 100% of the purchase will be donated to #SAVEWITHSTORIES , in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. So you can share an uplifting message with a child in your life, promote childhood literacy and fight childhood hunger. What’s more chic than that?