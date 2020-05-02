Story from Pop Culture

Drake Says Posting His Son’s Photos Was A Move To “Free” Himself

Tanya Edwards
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Drake is finally opening up about why he chose to share photos of his son, Adonis, on Instagram, and it’s basically because he just felt like it. 
“I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like...It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do,” he explained to Lil Wayne during an appearance on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Apple Music.
While Drake has always been open about his personal life, he has stayed quiet about sharing his son with the world — he only admitted that he was a father after Pusha T revealed the secret on the diss track "Story of Adidon" during their fiery rap beef.
Over two years later, and just a few months after sharing photos of Adonis, along with a thoughtful note to his public on Instagram, Drake decided to set the record straight. 
He explained he really just wants to enjoy life with his son, even if being a celebrity adds some complications, telling Wayne, “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that.”
View this post on Instagram

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake continued, telling Wayne how he inspired him as a father. “[It] was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son,” he said.
Just trying to get that work-life balance in check. We feel you, Drake.
Listen to the full audio here:
https://embed.apple.media/public/assets/player.html?id=5eacfea59c0d4b0001702486
