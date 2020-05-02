Drake Says Posting His Son’s Photos Was A Move To “Free” Himself

Over two years later, and just a few months after sharing photos of Adonis, along with a thoughtful note to his public on Instagram, Drake decided to set the record straight.

He explained he really just wants to enjoy life with his son, even if being a celebrity adds some complications, telling Wayne, “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that.”