In the history of American politics, only a fraction of powerful voices have come from Jewish politicians. But those few have — and continue to — make it count. That representation, along with the causes they’ve fought for, has been especially important for the Jewish community. And, this Jewish Heritage Month, it’s vital that we look at their accomplishments.
Although Bernie Sanders may be one of the most famous Jewish politicians in the country, he’s certainly not the only one. Jewish leaders like Bella Abzug, a leader of the Women’s Movement, and one of the first members of Congress to support gay rights, have made a difference in many different communities. This month, we celebrate and acknowledge all of the contributions that Jews have had in politics, as well as many other spaces. These politicians have proved that there are plenty of ways to make a difference no matter what your religion is — but also that you can use your religion to help the people you share your community with.