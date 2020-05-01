What Really Happened At The 20th Academy Awards?

In keeping with the theme of the show, “A Hollywood Ending” offers us a glimpse of a very different Hollywood past — and future — at a flashpoint in the industry’s history. What if a woman had taken charge of a major studio? What if a Black woman had won Best Actress a full 54 years before Halle Berry? What if a Black man had openly declared his love for his boyfriend on stage? What if Chinese-American movie star Anna May Wong, the first actress of Chinese descent to infiltrate Hollywood in real life (to fluctuating degrees of success), had gotten her comeback role sooner? What would Hollywood look like now?