What Really Happened At The 20th Academy Awards?

In Hollywood, the ceremony belongs to the cast and crew of the fictional movie Meg. In reality, the winner’s list was a lot less diverse. The only person of color to win an Oscar that year was James Baskett, who took home an honorary Oscar for his portrayal of Uncle Remus in Disney’s extremely problematic Song of the South . Wong was not nominated — in fact, she would die of a heart attack 13 years later, and wouldn’t enjoy a resurgence in pop culture until much later. And though most of the movies mentioned in the episode — Gentleman’s Agreement, The Farmer’s Daughter, The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, Miracle on 34th Street, Great Expectations, Mourning Becomes Electra — are real, Meg is not.