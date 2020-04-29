Remember When Gigi Hadid Dated Joe Jonas?

The internet is still abuzz from the exciting news that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together. According to sources close to the stars’ families, the supermodel is said to be about five months pregnant.
Since they first got together in 2015 , the on-off couple’s relationship has been a source of public interest; fans couldn’t help but to be drawn to the love story of the successful young lovers. The supermodel and the R&B singer — a match made in heaven.
But for the couple known by fans as “Zigi,” the road to happily-ever-after was marked with its own ups and downs, sudden breakups and surprise reunions. Although all roads ultimately led back to Malik (destiny is destiny, after all), he isn't been the only love of Hadid's life; the model’s dating history has included a number of other high profile stars in the Hollywood sphere.
Ahead, everyone that Hadid has dated over the years.