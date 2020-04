Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic has a policy stating that all patients, doctors, and visitors must wear a mask while on the premises. In a since-deleted tweet , the Mayo Clinic said that the Vice President was informed of the policy before his arrival. When asked later that day about why he didn’t wear a mask, Pence said he is tested often. He told reporters , “Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you.” But Pence's reasoning to "look them in the eye" did not sit well with Noah ( or most of Twitter ).