Why It’s Hard To Talk About Cyntoia Brown’s Case Without Talking About Kim Kardashian West

It first helps to know the basics of the Cyntoia Brown case : Back in 2006, Brown Long was convicted of murdering a 43-year-old real estate agent, Johnny Allen, who had solicited her for prostitution and sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. Brown Long was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim. She was pimped out by Kutthroat, a man who had physically and emotionally abused her. The incident happened in 2004: Brown Long was in Allen’s home and shot and killed him because she thought he was going to kill her. During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Brown Long had planned to rob and murder Allen. Even though she was 16 when she killed Allen in self defense, she was tried as an adult and was sentenced to 51 years prison before being eligible for parole.