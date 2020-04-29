The Songs From Normal People Are Like Heartbreak In A Bottle

If you’re going to watch a heartbreakingly beautiful relationship fall apart and then get back together (multiple times), you better have a soundtrack to go with it that makes you feel everything. Thankfully, Hulu’s Normal People has just that — while the soundtrack is never the major focal point of the series when the music kicks in it means something. And some of the song choices are so perfect it hurts just to have to listen to them!
Normal People, based on the novel my Sally Rooney (who also helped create the series), follows the story of Irish students Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal). It’s a typical opposites attract situation, with Marianne being an outspoken outcast and Connell a shy popular boy at school. They begin a secret relationship in high school that fizzles before university, but after another chance encounter they start up another friendship, which leads to a relationship, and well, you might know how this goes.
Many of the songs you’ve probably heard before, while some might be brand new to your ears. It’s also probably good to mention that many songs you might have heard before in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, so if you’ve already got a strong emotional attachment to certain music cues you might want to brace to have your heart broken all over again!