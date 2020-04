On Twitter, Texans voiced concern over the governor's decision to open up, saying that not only is it too early, but quite dangerous to do in a state that is still fighting the pandemic with the potential for major cities to hit new peaks. Some have expressed that it’s dangerous to begin to reopen Texas while less than one percent of the population has been tested for COVID-19. Others have said they’re afraid to go back to work and put themselves in danger. And a common argument remains that reopening the state is a ploy to avoid having to pay out unemployment checks, considering that if a business reopens but an employee chooses not to go to work out of fear for their safety, they're no longer eligible for unemployment ..