With less than 48 hours remaining in Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale — a virtual shopping event that's donating 10% of all profits earned to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund (and has currently raised $1M) — we did one final dive into its up-to-80%-off home stock. After scouring the best deals according to IRL reviewers, this time we went fishing for the most wanted items according to you.
Based on a year's worth of anonymous shopping data from top-performing Refinery29 stories, we've lined up our ten reader-favorite Wayfair buys that are currently on give-back sale below. Scroll down to shop the most popular finds for your space while, more importantly, contributing to a charitable cause — from an R29-legendary cooling memory foam pillow to an 80%-off small-space dream settee and a premium knife block that just won't quit. You can scope out the rest of the Save Big, Give Back scores here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
shop 10 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement