Ganni’s Archive Sale Is What Dreams Are Made Of

If your inbox is anything like ours — overcrowded with sample sale alerts and abandoned shopping cart reminders — it’s likely that you’re starting to feel a bit overwhelmed. Shopping is supposed to relieve us of our daily stressors, not add to it. Luckily, after scouring just about every sale on the web right now, we can say with certainty which ones are worth perusing and which ones, well, aren’t. And of all the end-of-season discounts happening today, Ganni’s is the most exciting.
This morning, beloved Scandi brand Ganni launched its first-ever POSTMODERN online sale, a five-day digital pop-up event that’s offering discounts up to 70% off on over 400 of the label’s most sought-after items. Included in the sale are both archival and new collections, dating back all the way to the fall ‘17 Love Society collection. In other words, all the leopard prints, seersucker, and tie-dye that you’ve thought about investing in from the brand only to abandon at the last minute are back — and they’re all being sold for a fraction of their original prices.
To help you navigate the sale, Ganni’s creative director and co-founder Ditte Reffstrup will be highlighting her favorite pieces from the archives via the brand’s Instagram account. Among her selects are a checkered wrap dress which she says “is one of her favorite summer dresses,” a striped knit top that was “inspired by the ‘90s” and reminds her of a top she had as a teen, and a lime green one-piece swimsuit that she wears more as a top. Styling hack: Reffstrup suggests you wear it with Bermuda shorts and a see-through shirt over top, beach or no beach.
Like many brands right now, Ganni has had to adjust its business to fit our current situation, specifically by moving all physical initiatives into the digital realm. That’s what this online POSTMODERN sale is all about. The pop-up event was designed to mimic the brand’s brick-and-mortar archive store in Copenhagen, which has since become a cult-favorite tourist destination for those visiting Denmark’s capital city.
Once you’ve seen the selection of items up for grabs, we’re betting you won’t think twice about pressing “Add To Cart.” But in the unlikely event that you need additional motivation, here’s an added bonus: Ganni will be donating 20% of all the profits from the POSTMODERN pop-up to UN Women’s solidarity funds, which support women currently being affected by COVID-19.
Click ahead to shop the best very finds from Ganni's POSTMODERN archive sale.
