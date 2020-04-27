What’s So Great About Brandon From Listen To Your Heart?

View this post on Instagram
Welcome to spring...Here’s a clip from a new song I wrote a few weeks ago. I was meditating on the verse in Jeremiah where Creator said, “Before I shaped you in the womb, I knew all about you. Before you saw the light of day, I had holy plans for you...” I was entertaining the idea that maybe we knew one another in a similar way, before we became physical beings. Perhaps we’ve had eternal love for the people in our life before we ever met them. We can’t fully wrap our finite minds around the idea of eternity, but it’s a worthy challenge. @brandonmillsofficial
“The open road is a beckoning, a strangeness, a place where a man can lose himself.” – William Least Heat Moon. People ask me all the time, ‘should I go visit this place or that?’ My answer is always a resounding yes. Go get lost, be alone, overwhelmed, forced to rely on the goodness of a stranger. Sure, get an education in the traditional sense of the world. But make it just as much a priority to educate yourself through travel. And don’t count the miles or the countries, count the deep encounters you cannot experience any other way... @brandonmillsofficial (Rowing around Lake Bled almost a year ago today was legendary. Go make your own highlights.) Where would you go tomorrow if commitments weren’t an issue?!