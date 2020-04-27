Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Natural Curls In Quarantine

Being at home without access to our hairstylists has left many of us — including celebrities — embracing our god-given strands (or taking matters into our own hands). Many celebs, including Tamera Mowry, Kelly Ripa, and Kevin Hart have shared snaps of their gray roots on Instagram. Others, like rapper Megan Thee Stallion, are letting their natural curls thrive while they're stuck in the house.
The rapper — whose songs "Savage" and "Captain Hook" have recently gone viral in catchy TikTok challenges (yes, we learned the choreo for both dances) — shared a gorgeous video of her rocking her natural hair on Instagram yesterday. In the clip, Meg is seen finger-tousling her coils, which fall right above her shoulders. "Lol I feel naked without my wig," she captioned the post.
Fans, including celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Keke Palmer, praised Meg's new look in the comments. "You don’t need it beauty, gorgeous without 💖💖💖," Campbell wrote. "Hair is beautiful tho!!!!" Palmer added.
This isn't the first time the rapper — who is known to switch up her styles with dramatic units that range from bobs to booty-grazing wigs — has shown fans her natural hair. Back in August, the rapper gave us a first glimpse at her curls while on vacation in Jamaica. It's further proof that whether she's rocking a 40-inch wig or a wash-and-go, she's the ultimate Hot Girl in any style.
