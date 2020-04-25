Did Noah Centineo & Alexis Ren Just Make Their Breakup Insta Official?

Three months after Noah Centineo and model Alexis Ren made their relationship Instagram official, it looks like they’re having an Instagram-confirmed breakup, too. On Friday, Centineo and Ren unfollowed each other on the app. They also both deleted all photos of each other from their respective pages. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both for comment.
The same day, Ren also shared a cover of “Inbetween” by Clair with a long, reflective caption about love, healing, and the current global crisis. “Let’s choose to evolve, choose to be better for the children yet to come into this world, choose to be better for ourselves and others,” she wrote. “Choose to be love, because love heals.”
Centineo and Ren have been linked since last fall, when they were photographed going on several dates together in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, FL. They debuted their romance on the red carpet a month later at UNICEF’s masquerade ball, and Ren confirmed their relationship in November.
“He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too,” she told E! News. “He’s met my family...it was great. My little brother was like, ‘Who is this person?’ and I was like, ‘Please, like him for me. I really like him.’”
Centineo was more private about the relationship until this year. In a January post that has now been deleted, Centineo wrote, “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. love you baby.”
In the meantime, don’t expect to see Centineo out and about with a new girlfriend just yet. While he typically uses his Twitter to share romantic quotes (or maybe romantic subtweets), he’s instead started using the platform to share information about COVID-19 and implore others to stay home. In March, he pledged to only leave the house once a week for a “grocery store run.”
In another tweet, Centineo shared how he has been staying busy while he’s in quarantine and unable to act — and it sounds like perfect advice for getting through a quarantine breakup, too. “I love to journal and have found that writing in general is a great way to express feelings and thoughts that I have,” he said, adding that he writes about both “fictitious characters and places that don’t exist” and “my current feelings about a real person or situation.”
