Did Noah Centineo & Alexis Ren Just Make Their Breakup Insta Official?

In another tweet, Centineo shared how he has been staying busy while he’s in quarantine and unable to act — and it sounds like perfect advice for getting through a quarantine breakup, too. “I love to journal and have found that writing in general is a great way to express feelings and thoughts that I have,” he said, adding that he writes about both “fictitious characters and places that don’t exist” and “my current feelings about a real person or situation.”