How The Cast Of Bad Education Compares To The Real People

In the early 00s, a school administrator and superintendent in Roslyn, New York conspired to elevate his districts schools and skimmed millions of dollars off the top of his increasing budget requests for themselves. As you see in Bad Education, plenty of people in town were complicit in the corrupt system, too. In the film and in real life, Jackman's character was a charismatic figure who was famous in Roslyn until the scandal broke and he became infamous.