Here’s A Whole New Set Of Emojis To Accompany Your Life At Home

For many, life in quarantine has meant a lot more homemade bread, hand sanitizer, and Zooming, aspects of human life heretofore not depicted in emoji form. But now, we have 300 social distancing-themed emojis to reflect this new normal. For example, this very cute and rotund loaf of bread.
Creative agency &Walsh created these new emojis — for use on Slack, Whatsapp, Giphy, Instagram Stories, and over email — to reflect life in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They include a "Stay Home" welcome mat, a can of beans (the shelf-stable staple is having a renaissance, if you didn't know), and a golden toilet paper roll (a real commodity these days).
While these aren't official emojis — the Unicode Consortium, the organization in charge of developing the official emojis of the world, recently announced that due to coronavirus-related development delays, there won't be new emojis released by the Unicode Consortium until 2022 — at least we have new visual tools to express (the lighter side of) what life is like with at least six feet of distance between us all.
&Walsh founder Jessica Walsh is also encouraging users to create memes with the emojis — the top five funniest of which will get reposted, while the top meme creator will win a portfolio review as well as other prizes. You can download the new emojis here. Perfect to go alongside your growing collection of Zoom backgrounds and virtual tours. Because if you can't experience it IRL, there's definitely an emoji, app, or video conference backdrop for it.
