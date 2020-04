Technology can take us pretty far, but some people are finding that nothing really replaces face-to-face time. "I'm still struggling a bit in getting used to the lack of physical contact , though I'm grateful for social media and FaceTime," saysEmily, 20. She says that human contact has always been a way to help her overcome her anxiety, and the screen substitutes aren't quite cutting it. So even during this pandemic, she's been relying on loopholes to stay connected. When she starts to feel too isolated, she sees friends — while trying to maintain the recommended distance. "We grab some ice cream, and sit in a parking lot at the beach six feet apart, and just talk," she says. ( The CDC recommendation is still to stay at home as much as possible, and if you must leave your house, to stay at least six feet apart from others.)