How The Director Of Netflix’s Circus Of Books Found Out Her Parents Ran A Gay Porn Empire

“I would say that the success of the film has led them to have a different kind of respect for my work. I’m an artist, and I had a pretty solid art career up until I made this film. I showed my work at respectable galleries and museums, and performed at many really incredible stages. I've had a really great run, but it hasn't been lucrative and widely appreciated. My mom just never understood that anything I did had a level of value that she could appreciate. This film has just hit the highest markers in every possible way. It made money. It’s on Netflix. It actually had a huge amount of press, the kind you can't just ignore. I think she's forced to reconcile that I have skills, and that I am a professional, and I made something valuable, whereas that wasn't always the case.”

