Will The New Hunger Games Movie Be As Problematic As It Sounds?

It’s President Snow whom the new novel and subsequent film, to be helmed by Catching Fire and both Mockingjay films director Francis Lawrence, will focus on. In Songbirds and Snakes, Snow, a Capitol native, is 18. Though his once-wealthy family has fallen on difficult times, he is a high-ranking student and asked to mentor one of the tributes for the upcoming Hunger Games. He’s disappointed to find his mentee is a woman from District 12, one of the poorest, and least successful districts in the Hunger Games. It also just so happens to be the district where Katniss hails from — suggesting that young women from District 12 are typically problematic for Panem’s future leader.

