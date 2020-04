Will The New Hunger Games Movie Be As Problematic As It Sounds?

Plot-wise, not much else is known about Songbirds and Snakes, but Entertainment Weekly published an excerpt from the novel earlier this year that paints Snow as a resentful teen ready to claim what he believes to be entitled to. Given that Snow ultimately becomes a murderer, Songbirds and Snakes likely won’t be the inspiring tale of rebellion in the face of authoritarianism The Hunger Games was for many. For this reason, many fans of the original series were concerned that the book may paint Snow in too sympathetic a light, given that he is the protagonist of the novel.