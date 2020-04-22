Dropping by our go-to bakery to pick up a special Mother's Day treat may not be in the cards this year, but we're not about to let that stop us from getting her the goods. Thankfully, for our inherited-from-mom sweet tooth's sake, there's an impressive menu of online shops that offer direct-to-doorstep delivery — and we're serving up the most gift-worthy ones to you right here.
Ahead, the top virtual sweetshop destinations offering everything from freshly baked cakes to cookies and every sugary morsel in between. Scroll on to order her favorite treat — whether that's a trendy Milk Bar spread, a classic box of rich Godiva chocolates, or even a red-velvet surprise from the Cheesecake Factory (yes, you read right) — just in time for Sunday, May 10's celebratory occasion.
