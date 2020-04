Trump’s Plan Calls For Gyms To Reopen, But How Safe Is It To Go To One?

In an interview with Cheddar, Planet Fitness’s CEO, Chris Rondeau, talked about what social distancing at a gym might look like. Rondeau said he will be “reiterating cleaning policies and procedures with his staff,” but also plans to follow the lead of a gym that recently reopened in Asia, which "unplugged every other piece of cardio, so that forced some space between treadmills, for example," he said. "That might be one thing we have to do at the beginning.”