How To Handle A Bad High, According To A Doctor

More good news: There are a few things you can do to alleviate your symptoms, once you feel your high taking a turn for the worse. Number one is just acknowledging that you're experiencing anxiety, but that nothing bad is actually going to happen, Dr. Grinspoon says. Remind yourself, no one has ever died from a cannabis overdose before. It's true — Dr. G said so, and he's an MD. Remind yourself that it's just a reaction you're having, and it's going to wear off.