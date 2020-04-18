How To Watch The “One World: Together At Home” Special Broadcast & Live Stream

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga announced that she was partnering with Global Citizen and Pepsi to put on a broadcasting special and digital concert called "One World: Together At Home." This live broadcast promises a star-studded lineup with the goal to raise money for front-line healthcare workers in partnership with the World Health Organization. According to Global Citizen, "the broadcast will include leading global health experts alongside exciting performances by the world's top artists and comedians."
This Saturday, the internet will host the show, which will likely be one of the biggest musical events of the decade. And it will be produced remotely, with artists, hosts, and experts performing live from their homes. Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will take turns hosting, and the long lineup of performers includes Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, J.Lo, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, and too many more to list.
There are two parts to this global virtual concert: a live stream and a broadcast. On Saturday, April 18, the live-stream starts at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and the broadcast pick up at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Different artists will take part in each event, but there is no public lineup so you'll just have to tune in.
How To Watch The Broadcast
This event will be streamed around the world, but U.S. viewers can catch it on ABC, CBS, and NBC to start. iHeart Media and Bell Media will also stream the event. If NatGeo or Univision is part of your cable bundle, they will be broadcasting it as well. If you have access to any ViacomCBS Networks, such as Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, or VHI (among others) through your cable service provider, you can watch it on your TV or on your laptop with your login info.
How To Watch The Digital Stream
Tidal, Hulu, and Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the digital stream. You can sign up for free trials for Hulu and Prime in advance. Roku will be streaming the event free on The Roku Channel, which you can watch on your Roku TV, Roku device, or on a laptop with a Roku account. TikTok and LiveXLive are partnering for a 48-hour music festival that finishes with the One World At Home broadcast, so this is another streaming option if you've cut the cord. The TikTok and LiveXLive event encourages viewers to donate to MusiCares and support artists and musicians hit hard by the pandemic.
Additionally, you can catch the digital stream on Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, and TuneIn.
